Manohar Lal Khattar takes charge as Union Power Minister

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took charge as Union Minister of Power on Tuesday, in addition to his existing portfolio of Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Union Minister was briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of Power led by the Secretary, Pankaj Agarwal. The minister took a review meeting regarding the power supply position in the country as demand has peaked amid the heat wave sweeping across Northwest India and Delhi-NCR.

The former Minister of Power, Raj Kumar Singh, who lost the Lok Sabha election from the Arrah constituency in Bihar, extended a warm welcome to his successor on his arrival at Shram Shakti Bhawan. The Minister of State in the Ministry of Power Shripad Yesso Naik was also present at the occasion.