Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to visit state, work on restoring peace

A curfew was re-imposed in Imphal West District from Saturday, November 16, until further notice, due to the prevailing law and order situation in the region.

Earlier, the authorities had relaxed the curfew from 5 am to 8 pm on November 16, as per an order dated November 15. However, this relaxation order now stands cancelled with immediate effect.

Individuals involved in essential services, including healthcare, will be exempt from the curfew, the order stated.

"Now, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the above-mentioned curfew relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 4:30 p.m. on November 16, 2024. A total curfew is imposed with effect from 4:30 p.m. on November 16, 2024, until further orders," according to an order issued by Imphal West District Magistrate Kiran Kumar.

Protesters attacked the residences of at least three ministers and six MLAs, mostly of the ruling BJP, on November 16 after the recovery of the bodies of six missing women and children in violence-hit Jiribam district, officials said.

Police said that the protesters comprising men and women attacked the residences of ministers Sapam Ranjan Singh, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, and Yumnam Khemchand Singh in different places. They also attacked the houses of six legislators, including that of Rajkumar Imo Singh, who is Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law.

A large number of protestors gathered in front of the houses of many other ministers, legislators, and political leaders in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

The tension once again rose in Manipur earlier this week, when several women vendors took to the streets, which have been marred by violence since May last year, following the alleged abduction of six individuals and the discovery of three bodies.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 14 extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in six police stations of five districts of Manipur with immediate effect up till March 31, 2025, to address coordinated operations by the security forces in the ethnic violence-hit state to maintain the security situation.

According to MHA, the imposition of AFSPA will be imposed in the areas under the jurisdiction of Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong and Moirang police stations of five districts in Manipur (Imphal West, Imphal East, Jiribam, Kangpokpi and Bishnupur). This decision follows a comprehensive review of Manipur's security situation conducted in consultation with key stakeholders, it said.