Manipur: Several injured in clash between students, security forces amid curfew

Tensions escalated in Manipur’s Imphal on Tuesday as clashes broke out between students and security forces during a protest, despite a curfew being in place in several districts.

The unrest followed the expiration of a 1 pm deadline set by students demanding the removal of the state’s Security Advisor, the Director General of Police, and the Assam Rifles.

As the deadline passed, students began marching towards the Raj Bhawan. Security forces intercepted the protestors, urging them to appoint representatives for a dialogue. However, the majority of the students insisted on a direct meeting with the Governor, resulting in the situation intensifying.

To control the crowd, the authorities resorted to firing tear gas shells, which left several students injured. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, though the exact number of those hurt remains unclear.