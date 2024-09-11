Manipur: Several injured in clash between students, security forces amid curfew

Tensions escalated in Imphal on Tuesday as clashes broke out between students and security forces during a protest, despite a curfew being in place in several districts.
The unrest followed the expiration of a 1 pm deadline set by students demanding the removal of the state’s Security Advisor, the Director General of Police, and the Assam Rifles.
As the deadline passed, students began marching towards the Raj Bhawan. Security forces intercepted the protestors, urging them to appoint representatives for a dialogue. However, the majority of the students insisted on a direct meeting with the Governor, resulting in the situation intensifying.
To control the crowd, the authorities resorted to firing tear gas shells, which left several students injured. The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, though the exact number of those hurt remains unclear.
This development comes amidst a curfew imposed across several districts of Imphal Valley, following heightened tensions during student-led protests on Monday. In response to the deteriorating situation, the Manipur government ordered a temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services across the state. A revised order limited the internet shutdown to Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts.
The suspension, aimed at curbing the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content on social media, came into effect at 3 pm on Tuesday and will remain in place until 3 pm on September 15.
Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya expressed deep concern over the unrest and urged all sections of society, student organizations, and public leaders to work together to restore peace and stability in the state, with the hope of driving Manipur towards growth and development.
