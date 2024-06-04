'Mandate against PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge address media

"The result is the people's result, it is the people's victory and the victory of democracy. I have been saying this from the beginning that this win is its Modi versus people. This is a fight of Modi vs people, do we accept this win?", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Congress has won 27 seats and is leading in 72 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. With the ongoing counting, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi met the press.
Rahul Gandhi has won in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, with a margin of 3.64 lakhs and 3.89 lakhs of votes respectively.