'Mandate against PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge address media

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the election result was the first step towards protecting the Constitution.

"Uttar Pradesh people have done a wonderful job. You have a great political wisdom. You protected our Constitution": Rahul Gandhi.

"Thank you, Rae Bareli and Wayanad. We have to decide which seat I will remain because I cannot remain in both seats. But the seat has not been decided yet": Rahul Gandhi.

"The country has unanimously and clearly said that we do not want Modi and Shah to run the country. That, we do not appreciate their attacks on the Constitution. That is a huge message to Modi. I thank everyone who has participated. I am proud of the people of India, the people who have resisted this onslaught of the Constitution": Rahul Gandhi.

"The fight was to save the Constitution and to tell you the truth, in my mind, from the beginning when they cancelled our bank account, jailed CMs, broke parties, all I thought was that the people of India would come together and fight. Congress cadres, INDIA block parties and the people of India, thank you from my heart. You have taken the first and the biggest step to save the Constitution of India": Rahul Gandhi.

"We are going to have a meeting with INDIA bloc partners tomorrow [June 5], questions about government formation will be raised there. We respect our partners and we cannot answer this without asking them": Rahul Gandhi.

"The poorest people of India stood and protected the Constitution": Rahul Gandhi

"The country has unanimously stated, that we do not want Modi and Amit Shah to run the country, we do not want constitution to be attacked," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says.

"This time the people have not given a clear win to anyone. They had asked for vote based on 'one face'. But now it has been proved that the people’s mandate is against Modi. This is Modi’s loss. The person who was asking for votes with his face alone, this is a huge loss," Congress leader Kharge

"The result is the people's result, it is the people's victory and the victory of democracy. I have been saying this from the beginning that this win is its Modi versus people. This is a fight of Modi vs people, do we accept this win?", Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress has won 27 seats and is leading in 72 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. With the ongoing counting, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi met the press.

Rahul Gandhi has won in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies, with a margin of 3.64 lakhs and 3.89 lakhs of votes respectively.

