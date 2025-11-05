‘Mamdani’s victory shows South Asians are part of New York’s fabric’: The diaspora speaks

At Brooklyn Paramount, where New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani delivered his victory speech on November 4, an Indo-Caribbean taxi driver hopes “this will mean an affordable city”.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the venue, with popular Progressive figures like New York City Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and political commentator Hasan Piker in attendance.

Speaking to TNM, the taxi driver Kuber Sancho Persad added, “Maybe wages can catch up to the rent.”

New York’s housing crisis and high cost of living have been two of the key issues Mamdani campaigned on. Mamdani is pushing for rent-controlled homes, free buses, and city-owned grocery stores in a bid to unburden working and middle-class New Yorkers.

Kuber is among the thousands who canvassed for Mamdani in the hopes of more affordable housing. Kuber canvassed among his passengers and at Mamdani’s outreach to night shift workers, including cab drivers, at the LaGuardia Airport.

“I told my passengers what [Andrew] Cuomo did, how he made things worse for them, how he made the city more expensive and unsafe when he was governor,” Kuber said.

He added, “This is a tremendous moment from four years ago when we were at City Hall on a 15-day hunger strike.”