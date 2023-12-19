Mamata and Kejriwal propose Mallikarjun Kharge as PM face of INDIA bloc

Despite, his unbroken record, it rankles his supporters, particularly Dalits in the state, that he was overlooked for the top post of Chief Minister on more than one occasion. His political career is symptomatic of a larger political trend in Karnataka where leaders from socially weaker sections have lost out.

When the Congress proposed his name for opposition leader in Rajya Sabha in 2019, many critics said that he was being made the scapegoat for the party’s failure. The Congress had failed to get the minimum 10% of seats in the lower house to claim the Opposition leader post. Despite what the critics said, Kharge remained stoic in his support for the party line and never acknowledged the critics.

The complexion of his leadership and the party leadership’s attitude appears completely transformed in the last year. Kharge’s influence over the party line is more pronounced than ever. The Congress’ tough stand on the caste census, for instance, is seen as a sign of his writ over the party, which once stalled the issue when it had the power.

A TMC leader told TNM that Mamata Banerjee felt a Dalit leader of Kharge’s stature would be the best challenge to Narendra Modi. A question that the opposition often encounters is who their PM face is and this endorsement, opposition leaders believe, will go a long way in countering the BJP’s drumbeating about Narendra Modi’s OBC background.

This is also perhaps a veiled message to BSP supremo Mayawati who is often seen by Ambedkarite Dalits as their sole representative. Kharge’s rise on the national scene coincides with a new wave in Dalit politics since the Rohith Vemula movement of 2016. Alongside Kharge’s rise in the Congress, other leaders have appeared on the national horizon such as Prakash Ambedkar in Maharashtra and Thol Thirumavalavan in Tamil Nadu and RS Praveen Kumar in Telangana. Their support to the INDIA bloc is far from guaranteed and it will be interesting to see their reaction in the event of a call for Kharge for PM.