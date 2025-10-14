Maldives world's 1st country to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a landmark public health achievement, Maldives has become the first country in the world to achieve ‘triple elimination’ of mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of hepatitis B, HIV and syphilis, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

Maldives was currently validated by the WHO for eliminating -to-child transmission hepatitis B. The country, had, achieved WHO validation or EMTCT of HIV and syphilis in 2019.

"Maldives has shown that with strong political will and sustained investment in maternal and child health, elimination of mother-to-child transmission of these deadly diseases, and the suffering they bring, is possible,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“This historic milestone provides hope and inspiration for countries everywhere working towards the same goal," he added.

Mother-to-child transmission leads to infections that affect millions worldwide.

In the WHO South-East Asia Region alone, provisional estimates indicate that in 2024, more than 23 000 pregnant women had syphilis and over 8,000 infants were born with congenital syphilis.

About 25,000 HIV-positive pregnant women required treatment to prevent transmission to their babies, while hepatitis B continues to affect more than 42 million people in the Region, the WHO said.

“The landmark feat is an important step towards ‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,’ for improving maternal and newborn health by ending preventable deaths and prioritising long-term well-being," said Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia Regional Office.

In Maldives, over 95 per cent of pregnant women have received antenatal care, with nearly universal testing for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B.

With a strong strong immunisation system, no babies were born with HIV or syphilis in 2022 and 2023. A 2023 national survey confirmed zero hepatitis B among young children (first grade of school), surpassing elimination targets, the WHO said.

"This historic validation is a moment of immense pride for the Maldives and a reflection of our nation’s steadfast commitment to protecting mothers, children and future generations,” said Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, Minister of Health, Maldives, while pledging to sustain the progress for the future.