MakeMyTrip’s insensitive ad for Pakistani fans ahead of match draws flak

Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip has invited controversy for their latest advertisement that was published in Ahmedabad Times on Saturday, October 14. The ad was poking fun at Pakistani cricket fans who had travelled to Ahmedabad for the India versus Pakistan world cup cricket match at the Narendra Modi stadium on Saturday. The advertisement said, “Let’s take a moment and forget our rivalries. After all, it is not everyday that you visit us. So, staying true to the Indian tradition of ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’ [the guest is equivalent to god], we want to extend some heartfelt offers to you.”

The ad then offered discount codes based on how many wickets and/or run differences Pakistan would lose the match on Saturday. The discount codes were also phrases like ‘boys played well’, ‘ek shaheen haar’, and ‘no mauka mauka’, that have been used to make fun of the Pakistan team, every time they lose a match.

Several social media users further pointed out how the bad grammar in one of the posters in the ad that said ‘boys playz well’ was also demeaning to Pakistanis and the players.