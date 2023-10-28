Mahua Moitra says Adani’s people approached her to not ask questions in Parliament

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has alleged that billionaire businessman Gautam Adani tried to bribe her not to ask questions in Parliament. “Adani approached me via two Lok Sabha MPs in the last three years to sit across the table with him and work out a deal I have refused. The issue is, he was giving cash to not ask questions,” she told Rajdeep Sardesai.

Regarding the row over her friend and businessman Darshan Hiranandani using her Parliament login to key questions, Mahua said, "No MPs put in questions themselves, The NIC login is being made out to be some great secret which can be used to access RBI vaults or budget documents before it is placed. NIC login only helps in putting questions and an OTP is also sent on the mobile phone when this is done. Most of the time, it is the PA's or interns of the MPs who type in the questions. Most MPs do not even know what the questions are. All the login and password are with their team.”

She further said, “I asked Darshan for help from someone from his office to help me type in the question. The OTP will then come to my mobile only. I'm one of the very few MP's who puts in the questions myself and that is why the number of questions asked by me in the parliament is lesser than the average of the questions asked by other parliamentarians. So basically someone in Darshan's office helped in typing the question. The OTP comes to me and only after I give the OTP can the question be submitted. So the idea that Darshan could login to my account and put in his own questions is ludicrous."