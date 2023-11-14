Mahua Moitra made TMC’s Krishnanagar organisational district president

The Trinamool Congress leadership, on Monday, November 13, made its Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra the party president for Krishnanagar organisational district in Nadia of West Bengal. Mahua is the Lok Sabha member from the Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district.

Political observers feel that the decision behind making Moitra the president of the Krishnanagar organisational district has been prompted by an attempt to end the political speculation over why the Trinamool Congress leadership was distancing itself from her in the “cash for query” controversy. Last month, she was accused by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey of obtaining money and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in return for asking questions about the Adani group in the Parliament.