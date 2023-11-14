Mahua Moitra made TMC’s Krishnanagar organisational district president

The Trinamool Congress leadership, on Monday, November 13, made its Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra the party president for Krishnanagar organisational district in Nadia of West Bengal. Mahua is the Lok Sabha member from the Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district.
Political observers feel that the decision behind making Moitra the president of the Krishnanagar organisational district has been prompted by an attempt to end the political speculation over why the Trinamool Congress leadership was distancing itself from her in the “cash for query” controversy. Last month, she was accused by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey of obtaining money and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani, in return for asking questions about the Adani group in the Parliament.
TNM and Newslaundry are ready to take you on a journey through the polls in Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, because we're stronger together. to power our ground reports.
Interestingly, Mahua Moitra has been getting unprecedented support from the Congress as well as the Trinamool Congress’s arch political rival the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M). After being made the organisational president of Krishnanagar, Mahua thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee as well as the party leadership over the development.
“Thanks you #MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar,” she said in a message posted on her official X handle.
In another significant decision, the Trinamool Congress has removed strongman Anubrata Mondal not just from his position as the Birbhum district president but also as a member of the party’s district committee. The development comes as a surprise for many, since he had continued in the post even after he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last year in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. “By finally removing him from that chair it seems that Mondal is a closed chapter for the Trinamool Congress,” said a city-based political observer. However, the Trinamool Congress is yet to name Mondal’s replacement.