Maharashtra leaders pay rich tributes to Maulana Azad on his 135th birth anniversary

Maharashtra leaders remembered and paid tributes to the freedom-fighter and India’s first Education Minister, Bharat Ratna Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his 135th birth anniversary, here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paid homage to Maulana Azad whose birthday is also celebrated as National Education Day all over India.

In his tribute, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that Maulana Azad played a crucial role in directing India’s economy and development through his efforts to improve education and social conditions in the country.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar recalled how Maulana Azad always strived “to create a positive energy among people through his effective writings and speech”.

“Maulana Azad insisted that every citizen should get the basic right to education by formulating the national education policy of India,” Pawar pointed out.

