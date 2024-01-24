Maharashtra IAS officer posts proud memory of ‘celebrating’ Babri Masjid demolition

Recounting the day of the Babri Masjid demolition, she said the 1992 IAS batch were at their foundation course at Mussoorie when news about the developments in Ayodhya started to slowly reach them.

“A very spontaneous meeting was organised, but very discreetly and by invitation only. My staunch Nagpur roots were considered good enough for an invitation. At the meeting venue some probationers were chanting Jai Shri Ram and pedas were being distributed. I remember eating one full Kesar peda. On the very cold night of December 6, 1992, I knew that the happenings in Ayodhya were the beginning of something very positive, very powerful and very auspicious,” she wrote.

Manisha further said when the news about the meeting was leaked, they were served notices and that the incident was reported on the front page of a major newspaper. “It was said that lumpen communal elements are infiltrating the IAS. 1992 batch was termed disappointing, comprising mainly of easily excitable small towners - whatever had happened to the posh , smart, privileged kids of the Lutyens and such like? Whatever is happening to Secularism? they said,” the post read.