Maharashtra elections: The fading legacy of Kolhapur’s progressive past

Communalism powers electoral wins for BJP

The Kolhapur-Sangli region has traditionally been a stronghold of the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, both of which have long appealed to a diverse and inclusive electorate.

Ashok Chausalkar, former Head of Department of Political Science at Shivaji University, told TNM, “The timing of the 2009 violence—just months before the Maharashtra Assembly elections—proved politically significant. The chaos shifted local allegiances toward right-wing politics, benefiting the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena, both of which capitalised on the communal fallout.”

He added, “BJP MLAs from Sangli like Sambhaji Pawar and incumbent Labour Minister Suresh Khade won Assembly seats in 2009 with little campaigning, while Rajesh Kshirsagar of the Shiv Sena took Kolhapur North. This shift showed how polarising narratives can change the political landscape and has set a precedent that resurfaces during every major election in the region.”

Divisions, defections

In the years since the 2009 riots, the BJP has successfully capitalised on Maharashtra's shifting political dynamics. The saffron party’s recent gains have fractured the opposition, splintering both the Shiv Sena and the NCP into rival factions.

Internal conflicts that started around 2019 led to the Shiv Sena splitting into two factions in 2022, one led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the other by Uddhav Thackeray (UBT).

In the battle for ideological supremacy, Shiv Sena-UBT workers displayed placards of Bal Thackeray, denouncing the gaddar (traitor) gang—those who defected to the Shinde-led Sena. This division over the legacy of Bal Thackeray was central to the 2024 Lok Sabha election battle, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi labelling Uddhav’s faction the “duplicate Shiv Sena”.

In the Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency, which includes six Assembly constituencies, the Congress managed to win three in 2019 while key NCP and Shiv Sena leaders who won the remaining seats defected to BJP-aligned factions. This included former MP from undivided Shiv Sena Sanjay Mahadik, who is now a BJP spokesperson. The defections have now bolstered the ruling Mahayuti coalition comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction.

Among them was Hasan Mushrif, who had won from the Kagal Assembly seat and faced an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering in March 2023. Despite the investigation, Mushrif took oath as cabinet minister three months later, joining the faction of NCP leaders who broke off with party supremo Sharad Pawar and aligned with Ajit Pawar’s BJP-backed faction.

The defection ignited outrage, with local campaigns voicing a strong “no votes for traitors” sentiment.

The saffron rhetoric

At a rally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Uddhav Thackeray took aim at the BJP’s focus on cultural conservatism, remarking that Kolhapur was known for its tambda and pandhra rassa (mutton-based gravies) in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi making an issue out of the consumption of mutton during sawan, a month during which certain Hindu castes abstain from meat.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP has launched its next weapon: ‘vote jihad’. In October, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that ‘vote jihad’ by Muslim voters had been crucial to the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s victories in the recent Lok Sabha elections. This statement, which drew a warning from the Election Commission, was widely interpreted as a bid to consolidate Hindu votes.

As the BJP leans heavily into its Hindutva rhetoric, the Shiv Sena-UBT presented a rebranded, “secular and inclusive” version of Hindutva while launching its campaign from Kolhapur.

The slogan of BJP’s star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Batenge toh katenge (Division is destruction), saw opposition not just from Mahayuti allies but also from within the BJP.

Uddhav countered it with, “Amhi tutu denar nahi, amhi lutu denar nahi” (We will not let them break us, we will not let them loot us.) Harshal Surve, a local Shiv Sena-UBT coordinator, encapsulated the party’s ideological stance: “Our Hindutva is nationalist—this is Balasaheb’s [Bal Thackeray] Hindutva. BJP’s Hindutva is a betrayal. They rose to power in Maharashtra with our support, only to turn their backs on us. Now, to protect Balasaheb’s vision, we support Congress, once our adversary.”

The Congress, meanwhile, seems to have shifted focus to economic issues like inflation, with huge banners displaying before and after prices of commodities.

Crucial mandate ahead

Kolhapur today stands at a crossroads, caught between a legacy of progressive ideals and a present marked by rising communal tensions. Political leaders on both sides are vying to appropriate its identity. For the progressive factions in Kolhapur, the challenge is steep; they must now reclaim their legacy in a climate where divisive tactics have gained political traction.

As the elections draw closer, incidents are being inflated and re-framed with communal overtones, a tactic that, while deeply divisive, has proven effective at shifting political power, said Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Girish Phonde.

The aftermath of the 2009 riots also saw respected social leaders like Govind Pansare and ND Patil stepping in to lead recovery efforts, ensuring that the victims received support. However, the absence of such voices today is keenly felt. “Without figures like Pansare and Patil, Kolhapur’s progressive legacy faces a grave challenge,” Girish added. “Now more than ever, all communities must unite to prevent this cycle of violence from continuing.”