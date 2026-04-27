Magnitude 6.2 earthquake shakes part of northern Japan

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook part of northern Japan early Monday, but there was no damage or casualties.

No tsunami advisory was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The inland quake struck 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of the small town of Sarabetsu on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido at a depth of 81 kilometers (50 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It measured the quake's strength at 6.1 magnitude.

A week ago, a 7.7 magnitude offshore earthquake prompted Japan to issue an advisory of a slightly higher risk of a possible megaquake for the nation's northeastern coastal areas.

The JMA said Monday’s quake was outside of the area subject to a megaquake advisory and that the special awareness week is set to end as planned.