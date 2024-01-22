Madras HC holds special sitting over live relay of Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration in TN

When the petition came up for hearing on Monday, the police informed the court that permission was granted to the organisers to conduct the event in a private hall. The court has also directed the police to provide security for crowd management.

Tamil Nadu BJP’s spiritual wing Kancheepuram Anmiga Peravai released a letter showing the outfit seeking permission for an event, in which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was scheduled to participate on Monday.

The spiritual wing of Tamil Nadu BJP had organised the event for around 800-1000 people at Rajendra Gardens in Kancheepuram. The tent was removed by the organisers after police raised objections. The organisers of the event had sought police protection and informed that the minister will be participating in a bhajan event inside Kanchi Kamatchi temple from 9 am to 2 pm on Wednesday. The organisers had also given an undertaking that they will not be having a live screening during the bhajans and that they will not install any hoardings.