Madras HC bans release of pirated version of Vijay's ‘Leo’

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, October 18, stopped the release of a pirated version of Vijay's upcoming Leo. The film’s producers Seven Screen Studio approached the court seeking a legal restraint on the illegal release.
Justice Abdul Quddhose who was hearing the production’s company’s petition ordered a ban on the pirated version of the movie.
Advocate Vijay Subramanian, who appeared for Seven Screen studio, had argued in court that Leo was made at a high budget and that a pirated version would lead to huge losses and impact footfall in theatres.
Currently, the film’s release has hit a roadblock in Chennai with distributors and theatre owners unable to agree on the share of box office takings. Additionally, the production company had approached the Madras High Court for permission for 4am and 7am shows, on Tuesday. The court refused permission for 4am shows, upholding the state government order regarding the same. The court directed theatre owners, distributors and the state government to hold discussions regarding 7am shows on the same day as the verdict. However the Tamil Nadu government stuck to its stance and refused to grant permission.