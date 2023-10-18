Madras HC bans release of pirated version of Vijay's ‘Leo’

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, October 18, stopped the release of a pirated version of Vijay's upcoming Leo. The film’s producers Seven Screen Studio approached the court seeking a legal restraint on the illegal release.

Justice Abdul Quddhose who was hearing the production’s company’s petition ordered a ban on the pirated version of the movie.

Advocate Vijay Subramanian, who appeared for Seven Screen studio, had argued in court that Leo was made at a high budget and that a pirated version would lead to huge losses and impact footfall in theatres.