Madhya Pradesh: Two out of four exit polls predict hung assembly

The India Today-Axis exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, with the numbers projecting the ruling party to win 140-162 seats, with a total vote share of 47%. The exit polls predicted the Congress to bag 68-90 seats with a total vote share of 41%, while the others were predicted to bag 0-3 seats.

On the other hand, the exit polls conducted by ABP News - CVoter predicted Congress will form the government in Madhya Pradesh. The numbers projected give the Congress 113 to 137 seats with a total vote share expected to be around 44% while pegging the BJP between 88 - 112 seats with a vote share of 40.7%. The BSP has been projected to win 1 to 5 seats. Others are expected to win 1-6.