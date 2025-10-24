'Made monumental contribution to the world of advertising': PM Modi on Piyush Pandey's demise

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the demise of advertising legend Piysuh Pandey, remembering his contribution to the world of communication.

The Prime Minister said he will always cherish the interactions with Pandey. PM Modi said his thoughts are with Pandey's admirers and family.

In a post on the social media platform X, he said, "Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Pandey, a Padma Shri recipient, lost the battle against an infection at 70.

Pandey, the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Worldwide of Ogilvy, was widely regarded as the architect of modern Indian advertising.

The advertising legend helped in crafting one of India's most memorable political slogans, 'Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar'. His ad portfolio includes some of the most memorable advertisements in Indian history, like 'Kuch Khaas Hai Zindagi Mein' for Cadbury Dairy Milk featuring the dancing girl, Asian Paints' 'Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai', and the cute 'ZooZoo' characters for Vodafone.

Pandey also spearheaded public service campaigns like the 'Do Boond Zindagi Ke' Polio Abhiyaan with Amitabh Bachchan.

He is survived by his family, his colleagues who became his extended family, and the amazing work that continues to define the heart and soul of Indian advertising.

Soon after the news about Pandey's demise spread, condolences poured in from Union Ministers and industry leaders.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal expressed grief over the demise of the advertising legend.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called Pandey a "doyen of Indian advertising".

Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed grief and called Pandey "a communication genius” and a “truly inspiring” person.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Adani Enterprises Director Pranav Adani also mourned the loss of Piyush Pandey.