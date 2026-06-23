Lucknow fire tragedy: 18 dead after blaze rips through coaching centre

At least 18 people were killed in a major fire that broke out in a three-storey commercial building in the Purania area of Aliganj here on Monday, the police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and announced ex gratia for the victims.

CM Adityanath, who was in Aligarh, cut short his visit to return to Lucknow and meet the victims in hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire in the building, which housed a coaching centre and a gaming zone, apart from other establishments.

The deceased are said to be in the age group of 20 to 24 years.

The blaze erupted in the afternoon in a coaching centre operating inside the building, rapidly filling the premises with thick smoke and triggering panic among students and others present.

In a desperate bid to escape, some individuals jumped from the upper floors and the terrace, sustaining serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses said smoke was first seen billowing from the building in the afternoon, and the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire structure.

With exit routes blocked by flames and smoke, panic-stricken students rushed towards windows and the rooftop. Some reportedly leapt to the ground to save their lives.

Several teams from the fire brigade, police and district administration rushed to the spot.

Senior officials, including the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner, were present at the site, supervising the rescue and relief operations.

Rescue teams also drilled a hole in the building's wall to create an escape route for those trapped inside.

Chief Minister Adityanath, in a social media post, said: "The loss of lives in the fire accident in Lucknow is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain peace and the injured recover swiftly."

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said: "@myogiadityanathji has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the fire accident that occurred in Lucknow and extended his condolences to the bereaved families."

"Chief Minister ji has issued directives to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, Rs 50,000 to the injured persons, and to ensure proper treatment for the injured," it said.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced ex gratia for the victims.

"Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

"Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs 50,000," he added.

Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh also offered condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

"The incident of a fire breaking out at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area is heart-wrenching. My condolences are with all those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. At the same time, I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured," he said in a post on X.