LSG owner Goenka draws flak after video of post-match chat with KL Rahul goes viral

A video of Indian Premier League Franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka berating the team’s captain KL Rahul courted controversy on Thursday, May 9. In the video, Goenka can be seen engaged in a heated conversation with Rahul following the team’s massive defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial fixture on Wednesday night. The commentators could be heard saying such chats should have happened behind closed doors, and that Rahul has managed to keep his cool.

Several took offence to the misbehaviour of Goenka and pointed out that it was unprecedented for the management to rebuke players on the field.

“Hello @BCCI. KL Rahul is our hero, a top notch Indian cricketer. Who has given the right to this businessman to insult him in public? This is unprecedented, have never seen any team owner blast an Indian Cricketer PUBLICLY. Hope you’ll take action against the franchise. @JayShah (sic),” journalist Prashant Kumar wrote.