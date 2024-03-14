LS polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 1 lakh per year to poor women

He said that under the Mahalaxmi scheme, one woman member of a poor household will be given Rs 1 lakh per year; under Aadhi Abadi-Pura Haq, women will be entitled to 50% jobs in the Union government; Shakti Sanman will double the Union's contributions to the monthly salaries of Anganwadi, Asha and Midday Meal workers in the country; while Adhikar Maitri envisages a para-legal/ legal assistant appointed in every village panchayat as women's friend to make them aware of their rights and provide necessary help on various issues. Under the Savitribai Phule Hostels initiative, at least one working women's hostel would be set up in all the district headquarters around the country, and the number would be doubled subsequently.

Earlier, Kharge said that the Congress had announced other major initiatives to ensure participatory justice for farmers and youth.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Union government announced the Women's Reservation Bill in a frenzy. Criticising the Union government, he said that in the last 10 years, the women of the country have got nothing and their burdens have increased owing to inflation, unemployment, and safety and security-related issues.

He said the Congress would implement its women-centric promises immediately after assuming power.

"Our stand is that the representation of women should be increased in all places including the legislatures and the Parliament. We shall also conduct a caste census and an economic survey to ascertain the participation of women, Dalits, minorities, and Backward Communities in the national mainstream," the Congress MP said.