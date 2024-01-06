LS polls: MP’s new Congress leadership to start tour of Gwalior-Chambal region from Jan 9

In the run-up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha election scheduled later this year, Madhya Pradesh Congress leadership will embark on a tour of Gwalior-Chambal region from next week.

The Congress led by state unit head Jitu Patwari will be touring the Gwalior-Chambal region from January 9. Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh, who has been appointed as in-charge for Madhya Pradesh will also be joining the meetings.

It will be the first time that newly appointed state in-charge Jitendra Singh will be actively participating in meetings with party’s district heads out of the state capital Bhopal. Singh, who was appointed as general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh recently, visited Bhopal for the first time on December 27, and announced to dissolve the state executive committee.

State Congress leadership from January 9 to January 12 would be visiting Datia, Bhind, Morena, Shivpuri, Ashok Nagar, Guna and Sheopur. MPCC president Jitu Patwari and Jitendra Singh will be meeting with district Congress leaders in a bid to prepare for the Lok Sabha election.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state legislative assembly Umang Singhar along with his deputy Hemnat Katre and some senior Congress leaders will also be joining the meetings. Also, it will be the first time thta the new leadership of MP Congress will be touring jointly outside Bhopal.

After the Congress witnessed loss in the assembly election held in November last year, the party’s high command replaced former state unit head Kamal Nath with young Jitu Patwari. Congress leadership also replaced state in-charge Randeep Surjewala with Jitendra Singh.