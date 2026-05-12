LPG shortage leads to increased demand for clean-cooking solutions

Practical challenges

Patwardhan pointed out that while the set-up was practically free of cost and in the long run proved profitable monetarily, the installation cost of ₹100,000 was needed to get things going and they had to ensure proper servicing of the digester twice a year, amounting to a recurring cost of ₹3,000 per year.

“When I thought of installing Vaayu, the idea was to do my bit for the environment and money was not an issue. But for many people it is,” he said.

The upfront cost, Kulkarni also said, was a challenge that prevented real estate developers from installing the Vaayu Mitra.

“Developers need to install wet-waste management systems by law, and in the case of Organic Waste Composters, the hefty electricity bill was something the residents had to collectively bear. But Vaayu’s set up is zero-energy and does not have additional costs, saving almost ₹2,000 per flat every month on electricity bills. Though the system pays for itself in the long-run the installation cost of ₹10,000 per flat is something that builders do not want to pay out of their pockets,” he said.

He told Mongabay-India that the expense for installing Vaayu set up in each phase of the township reached around ₹80-85 lakhs (₹8-8.5 million), something that deters many developers from using this system instead of traditional organic waste composters.

Patwardhan added that like the government pays subsidies for installation of solar panels and the Pune Municipal Corporate provides a 5% rebate on property tax for composting and installing biogas systems, installation of these biogas set ups should be made more lucrative with government subsidies to make them financially viable for large-scale adoption.

Patwardhan also shared the social stigma around waste, saying that some neighbours falsely complained about the smell when he had a waste-digester in his house. “After this I moved it onto the terrace to keep it out of sight. But we need to change our attitude towards waste to adopt these solutions,” he added. He further said that in the initial months there was also some technical issue that led to the digester “vomiting” but the Vaayu team fixed it when he raised the issue.

However, many argue that due to its low calorific value (4,500 to 5,000 kcal/m3), biogas leads to slow cooking and the task of managing the community digesters often deters citizens from switching to biogas.

Vitthal Kauthale, Chief Thematic Programme Executive at Bharatiya Agro Industries Foundation (BAIF), Urali Kanchan in Pune told Mongabay-India told that their 300 cubic metre biogas plant supplies gas to around 85 staff households in the campus, and the families save up to four LPG cylinders per year.

But highlighting the challenges of the fuel he said, “While biogas holds promise, factors like proper feeding, temperature, sunlight, distance and moisture content are a few challenges that need to be ironed out before expecting large-scale adoption. In our campus we have kept three storage tanks to ensure that all the homes receive the supply evenly because the plant is more than a kilometre away and a pipeline from there would have reduced the efficiency by large.”