Lok Sabha suspends 8 Congress MPs till end of Budget session over Naravane memoir row

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Eight Congress MPs were suspended on Tuesday, February 3, from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Budget session citing their “unruly behaviour”. The Budget Session, which began on January 28, 2026, and runs until April 2, 2026, is when Parliament takes up the Union Budget and related legislative business.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju moved a resolution to this effect after the MPs disrupted the proceedings of the house in protests against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to speak on India-China relations. Rijiju reportedly said that the suspended MPs tore up papers and threw it at the Chair after Rahul Gandhi sought to quote an article from former Army Chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir.

The suspended MPs are Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, S Venkatesh, and Dean Kuriakose.

On Monday, February 2, Rahul Gandhi had raised in the house the revelations made by former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army Naravane in his unpublished memoir, which has been quoted in the latest cover issue of the Caravan magazine. This led to Cabinet Ministers and Speaker Om Birla questioning the authenticity of the document being read out.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stood up to discuss the same issue yet again, but this time, he said he had “authenticated” the article. This means that he had signed a copy of the article, attesting that it is correct to the best of his knowledge.