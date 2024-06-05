Lok Sabha polls 2024: The 5 candidates with the largest margin of victory

While the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may have fallen short of the single majority mark of 272 seats in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections, some of their top leaders won with a roaring majority.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 292 seats, and the Opposition led by the INDIA bloc too made huge gains, giving the BJP a run for their money by winning 234 seats. But overall, four out of the top five candidates with the highest vote margins belong to the BJP.

Here is a list of the top 5 candidates with the highest winning margins:

1. Rakibul Hussain (Congress)

Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain of the Indian National Congress (INC), who contested from the Dhubri constituency in Assam, managed to secure a total of 14,71,885 votes. He won by a massive margin of 10,12,476 votes. In the second place was AIUDF candidate Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal.

2. Shankar Lalwani (BJP)

BJP’s Shankar Lalwani, the incumbent MP from the Indore Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh won by a margin of 10,08,077 votes. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) numbers, Lalwani secured a total of 12,26,751 votes. Trailing behind him was Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Sanjay Solanki.

3. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (BJP)

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan won from the Vidisha constituency by a margin of 8,21,408 votes, defeating the Congress candidate Pratapbhanu Sharma.

4. CR Patil (BJP)

CR Patil, the state president of the Gujarat BJP, won from the Navsari constituency with a margin of 7,73,551 votes. He secured a total of 10,31,065 votes. Trailing behind him was Naishadhbhai Bhupatbhai Desai of the Congress. Patil had secured the highest victory margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning with a margin of 6,89,000 votes against DB Patil of the Congress.

5. Amit Shah (BJP)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah won from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar constituency by a margin of 7,44,716 votes. Shah, who is also the incumbent MP from the constituency got a total of 10,10,972 votes, as per the ECI.