Lok Sabha poll dates to be announced on March 16: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be announced on Saturday, March 16. With the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will also be implemented.

Along with the Lok Sabha election, the ECI will also announce the schedule of elections for some state assemblies including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The ECI said that the schedule will be announced at 3 pm on Saturday. On Friday, newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu also took charge at ECI headquarters in New Delhi.