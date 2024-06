"We know that the country has taken a new turn in its politics and has created a new history in 2024. We know that after 2014 BJP emerged as a strong party and in 2019 we received your support again and whatever the issue may be, PM Modi's policies have received your support again. We are witnessing history as he goes on the become PM for the third time," JP Nadda says.

He added that NDA alliance is going to be the only coalition in the country to come to power for the third time under Modi.