Malayalam actor Dileep in a cream shirt, looking sombre, looking slightly to the left of the camera
Malayalam actor Dileep
News

Live updates: Actor Dileep acquitted

Actor Dileep has been acquitted in the sexual assault case. Dileep, who was accused of orchestrating the sexual assault of a fellow actor, has been acquitted by the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court. He was listed as accused No. 8 in the case.

The Ernakulam District and Sessions court will deliver its judgment today in the sexual assault case of a popular female actor, allegedly orchestrated by fellow actor Dileep. The 2017 incident shocked the Malayalam film industry and led to the formation of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), as women actors and filmmakers came together to demand accountability and address gender inequality in the industry. After nearly eight years of trial, the court is finally set to pronounce its verdict.

TNM has followed this case from the start. For verified and timely updates and legal explanations, join our WhatsApp Channel.

Govt stands with survivor, says Kerala Minister

Reacting to the verdict, Kerala Minister Saji Cherian said the government cannot offer an opinion without understanding the logic and reasoning used by the court in arriving at its judgment.

"The government is always with the survivor. We will give a statement after understanding the court's reasoning for the acquittal and conviction," he said.

‘Will stand with survivor till final verdict in higher courts,' says former IG Sandhya

Reacting to the verdict, former IG Sandhya, who investigated the case, told reporters that the case had brought about positive changes in the Kerala film industry. She said the investigation and prosecution teams will continue to stand with the survivor till the final verdict in the higher courts, adding that the case saw several challenges.

"The cinema industry in Kerala saw positive changes due to this case. The investigation team and prosecution will be with the survivor till the final verdict [in higher courts]. The case saw several challeneges. The investigation and prosecution team will go forward to the higher courts, I believe," she told Reporter TV.

Dileep accuses police of framing him by creating a ‘false story’

After being acquitted in the case, actor Dileep while addressing the media outside the court said that police created a “false story” to frame him. “The real conspiracy was to trap me. To destroy my career, my image,” he said.

He thanked the “crores of people” who prayed for him, and also extended gratitude to his lawyer Raman Pillai.

Dileep was listed as accused no. 8 in the case. He was accused of orchestrating the sexual assault of a fellow actor.

Sentencing hearing has been posted to December 12.

Meanwhile, accused 15 has been acquitted of the charge of destroying evidence as it was not proved, and accused 8 has also been acquitted on the same charge under Section 238 CrPC (acquittal on finding of no evidence).

The court has revoked the probation granted to accused 1 to 6, and the sentencing hearing has been posted to December 12.

Accused 1 to 6 have been found guilty under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to disrobe), 357 (assault with intent to confine a person), and 364B (kidnapping for ransom).

The court held that the survivor was kidnapped, unlawfully confined, sexually assaulted, and that visuals of the assault were recorded and circulated.

Actor Dileep has been acquitted

Actor Dileep has been acquitted in the sexual assault case. Dileep, who was accused of orchestrating the sexual assault of a fellow actor, has been acquitted by the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court. He was listed as accused No. 8 in the case.

Accused one to six - Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, R Manikantan, VP Vijesh, H Salim and Pradeep - found guilty

Pulsar Suni has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354B which pertains to punishment for assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe.

Court proceedings begin. Judge Honey M Varghese takes seat

Judge Honey M Varghese asks people to make way for her to see the accused

Judge Honey M Varghese to pronounce verdict at 11 AM

First accused Pulsar Suni reaches court

Pulsar Suni’s mother moves court to defreeze bank account

Ahead of the verdict in the Kerala Actor Assault case, Shobhana, mother of first accused Pulsar Suni, approaches court requesting to defreeze her bank account

WCC backs survivor before crucial verdict

Ahead of the verdict in the Dileep sexual assault case, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Sunday, December 7 evening, issued a statement extending solidarity with the survivor.

“Her fight has unleashed many tumultuous journeys for women in cinema, the Malayalam film industry and the state of Kerala. The impact has rippled through our collective conscience and voices have risen for change. Much has to be said for the courage and resilience she has shown through it all, while upholding her faith in the system,” the statement said.

It further added, “Her fight is for every survivor. We stand by her, and every survivor who is watching, in solidarity.”

The WCC was formed in 2017 by a group of women working in the Malayalam film industry in the aftermath of the abduction and sexual assault of the Malayalam woman actor. The horrific incident had exposed deep-rooted misogyny, power imbalance, and lack of support systems for women in the Malayalam film industry.

After nearly eight years, the verdict in the case will be delivered by the Ernakulam District and Sessions court on Monday, December 8.

Actor Assault Case
Dileep
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com