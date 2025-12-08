Live updates: Actor Dileep acquitted

Ahead of the verdict in the Dileep sexual assault case, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) on Sunday, December 7 evening, issued a statement extending solidarity with the survivor.
“Her fight has unleashed many tumultuous journeys for women in cinema, the Malayalam film industry and the state of Kerala. The impact has rippled through our collective conscience and voices have risen for change. Much has to be said for the courage and resilience she has shown through it all, while upholding her faith in the system,” the statement said.
It further added, “Her fight is for every survivor. We stand by her, and every survivor who is watching, in solidarity.”
The WCC was formed in 2017 by a group of women working in the Malayalam film industry in the aftermath of the abduction and sexual assault of the Malayalam woman actor. The horrific incident had exposed deep-rooted misogyny, power imbalance, and lack of support systems for women in the Malayalam film industry.
After nearly eight years, the verdict in the case will be delivered by the Ernakulam District and Sessions court on Monday, December 8.