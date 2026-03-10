Limited menus, closures: Iran conflict hits Indian hotels as LPG shortage spreads

At Chennai’s Crescent Hotel, patrons found a considerably reduced menu list. No shawarma, no porikadi (fried snacks), no parotta, and so it went on.

“We’ve had to cut many items. Our customers support us, and that is why we can do business; otherwise, customers get disappointed and it feels bad when someone comes in thinking of a specific dish, and we have to tell them it's not available,” Raju, a supervisor of the Crescent hotel, said.

The hotel, which requires 10 cylinders a day, was told by vendors that there was no stock of LPG at all. While they did not get delivery on Monday either, they managed to scrounge up some cylinders on Tuesday but soon ran out.

Even if cylinders are available, the prices have shot up. Jomes, manager at Mishwar Hotel in Chennai, said a 47 kg commercial cylinder would cost Rs 4,600 and now the same costs around Rs 5,200.

“This higher rate started two days ago. They have cancelled the discounts and other reductions provided to hotels, and now we are getting them at the MRP. The MRP keeps increasing every day. But we cannot charge more for the food because we are paying more for cylinders,” he said.

The hotel is only serving food prepared in advance and has stopped ‘live’ cooking, which means food prepared when an order is given.

Chef Gurudath, Chef Partner at The Pizza Bakery, Smash Guys and Paris Panini in Bengaluru, said restaurants across Bengaluru are struggling to secure LPG supplies.

“It’s not just us; the entire city has been affected. There’s almost no LPG available in the market right now. No restaurant keeps two or three weeks of stock because we usually get regular deliveries. With supplies suddenly cut, every restaurateur is just trying to get through the day,” he said.

“We are all sourcing whatever we can from wherever it’s available, just to keep operations going. But there’s no clear picture from suppliers. Some say there won’t be a supply for the next 10 to 15 days; others say they don’t know at all,” he added.

According to him, restaurants are trying to reduce gas consumption wherever possible.

“Our pizzas are wood-fired, so we’re running them fully on wood to save whatever gas we have left. These are small measures, but that’s all we can do right now,” he said.

Gurudath said that the current crisis is unprecedented for the restaurant industry.

“There's a lot of uncertainty, and none of us can say how bad things will get or how long it will last. If we had a clear update, we could plan. At the moment, we’re just playing it by ear,” he said.

He added that while the government’s decision to prioritise essential sectors was understandable, the food industry also plays a critical role in urban life.

“The government has said cylinders will go first to hospitals and schools, which is understandable. But the food industry is also essential. A huge number of people in Bengaluru depend on restaurant food. If restaurants shut down, many people will struggle,” he said.

Veerendra Kamat of the Kamat food chain and secretary of the Bangalore Hotels Association said that hotels could not operate with zero gas supply.

“They should not have stopped commercial cylinders so suddenly. If we asked for five cylinders, they could have given two or three. We would have cut down the menu and removed items that consume more gas. Hotels could have managed with that,” he said.

Kamat also warned of the grocery supplies that would go to waste. “This is not just about closing hotels. What will farmers do? They supply nearly 14 lakh litres of milk to hotels in Bengaluru every day, along with vegetables, eggs, meat and greens. If hotels shut, all of that produce will go to waste.”

Hoteliers have been speaking to Karnataka MPs, asking them to take the matter up with the Union government. “They have assured us they will take it up. We were supposed to go to Delhi to meet Union Ministers, but right now we don’t even have time. As of now, no gas has been supplied to any restaurant. By afternoon, most hotels will shut down, and tomorrow 50–60% won’t open at all,” he said.