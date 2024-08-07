‘Lesson for women to keep weight in check’: Hema Malini’s comment on Vinesh draws ire

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini invited the wrath of the internet for her bizarre statement on wrestler Vinesh Phogat saying that “it is a lesson for all the women to keep the weight in check.”

Ahead of her final game, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics competition on August 7 as she failed to qualify in the weigh in. Phogat who was competing in the 50 kg category was disqualified for having around 100-120 grams of body weight in excess.

Speaking to media persons, the BJP MP said, "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us women and artists. 100 grams of weight also matters a lot. I wish she could lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity, even if she does."