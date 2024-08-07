‘Lesson for women to keep weight in check’: Hema Malini’s comment on Vinesh draws ire

BJP MP and actor Hema Malini invited the wrath of the internet for her bizarre statement on wrestler Vinesh Phogat saying that “it is a lesson for all the women to keep the weight in check.”
Ahead of her final game, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics competition on August 7 as she failed to qualify in the weigh in. Phogat who was competing in the 50 kg category was disqualified for having around 100-120 grams of body weight in excess.
Speaking to media persons, the BJP MP said, "It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us women and artists. 100 grams of weight also matters a lot. I wish she could lose that 100 gm quickly but she would not get an opportunity, even if she does."
The actor-turned-politician however, was slammed by netizens for her comment. An X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote, “Your ONLY job was to show sympathy. That's it. Instead, you give Gyan on how to maintain weight & give a really creepy smile.” Noticing the MP’s smile, netizens also raised the question of if the MP was happy with Vinesh’s disqualification since she had protested against PM Modi.
Following the disqualification, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has said that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has lodged an official appeal to United World Wrestling (UWW) against the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat.
“I am shocked and disappointed at the disqualification of Vinesh from the Olympic Games Women’s Wrestling 50 kg class competition,” PT Usha said. She added that she met Phogat at the Olympic Village Polyclinic and assured her of the complete support of the Indian Olympic Association, Government of India and the whole country. “We are providing Vinesh all medical and emotional support,” she shared.
Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman to march into the 50 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics, winning over Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman and Japan's undefeated Yui Susaki. She was also one of the three Olympians who sat in protest of sexual harassment and systemic bias, along with many young wrestlers, against former BJP MP Brij Bhushan at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi for months before they were forcefully removed and detained by the Delhi police.