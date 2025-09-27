Leh: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Congress' Syed Naseer Hussain condemn Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain, on Friday, September 26, condemned the arrest of Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for allegedly inciting violence in Leh town earlier this week. Taking to his official X account, the Congress MP said: "We strongly condemn the arrest of renowned environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk. The government has failed to maintain law and order and protect citizens' rights in Ladakh, and is now desperate in its attempts to divert attention."

"The use of the National Security Act to silence dissenting voices is a concerning trend that undermines democracy and citizens' rights. The people of Ladakh have a legitimate right to voice grievances, demand Sixth Schedule status, democratic self-governance, and protection of their unique cultural and environmental heritage. Their demands are constitutional and legitimate. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ladakh, Wangchuk, and all those fighting for their legitimate rights. We demand respect for citizens' rights, meaningful dialogue, and an end to arbitrary confinement of leaders. We urge the government to reconsider its approach and prioritise dialogue and cooperation to find a peaceful resolution to Ladakh's issues."

Earlier on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk as 'very unfortunate'. This was followed by another statement by the former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti, who condemned Wangchuk's arrest, saying on X, "Sonam Wangchuk's arrest is deeply disturbing. A lifelong advocate of peace, sustainability, and truth is being punished merely for demanding that promises be kept. Today, Leh is under curfew with internet shutdown a grim echo of what Kashmir has long endured. In today's India, speaking truth to power comes at a heavy cost or how else could a man, who stood for peace and non violence his entire life, end up behind bars?"

Sonam Wangchuk had joined a hunger strike on September 10 to press for the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth schedule, statehood, and protection for fragile ecosystem of the region. Protesters attacked the security forces and torched a CRPF vehicle on September 24 when Sonam Wangchuk broke his fast. They also torched the BJP office and the office of the Leh apex body in addition to burning many other vehicles. Security forces opened fire, in which four protesters were killed and 70 others were injured, officials said.

Authorities imposed a curfew in Leh town on September 24 to maintain law and order. The curfew was extended to Kargil town on Thursday. All educational institutions in Ladakh have been closed till September 28 while internet has been suspended in the region.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directly blamed Sonam Wangchuk for making provocative statements and inciting the protesters to violence. The MHA also cancelled the FCRA registration certificate of Sonam Wangchuk-founded NGO Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) after detecting alleged instances of FCRA violations by the organisation.

In Leh town, curfew continued for the third consecutive day on Friday.