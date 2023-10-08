Learning from Karnataka defeat, BJP prepares 3-stage plan to blitz Telangana

By Santosh Kumar Pathak

Despite being the world's largest party, several states in South India are still formidable fortresses outside the BJP's ambit. Until now, the BJP held power in Karnataka, but it faced defeat in the Assembly elections in May this year. The party is now focusing more on Telangana.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP had garnered approximately 6.98 per cent of the votes in Telangana, which was considerably higher than the 3.51 per cent received by Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the 2.71 per cent secured by Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. However, the number of seats won by the BJP was fewer than both these parties.

Owaisi had won seven seats, and Naidu had secured two seats, but despite contesting on a large scale and putting all their might into the elections, the BJP could only win one seat.