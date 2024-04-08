Lakshadweep tourism: Does Modi govt’s plans consider the fragile ecosystem?

Lakshadweep recently made headlines in India and abroad after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released pictures from his trip to the islands. A few decades back, in the late 80s, Lakshadweep had similarly headlined newspapers when prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and family spent New Years at the Bangaram island in the archipelago. Articles spoke about his list of guests, security measures, transport arrangements, delicacies served, and even a reported attempt at rescuing a beached whale.

More than three decades later, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the coral paradise of India was presented as an attempt to boost tourism in the islands, even triggering a diplomatic standoff between India and Maldives. He announced several development projects to promote the archipelago as the next big tourist destination in the country. Currently it is projected to be one of the 57 destinations earmarked for development under the Tourism Ministry’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 for sustainable and responsible tourism.

Hailed as the destination of tomorrow, Lakshadweep was a prime example of planned tourism in India in the 80s. The concept of the “day tourist” was introduced keeping in mind the limited carrying capacity of the islands and also for the protection and preservation of the fragile bio-ecological system of the islands. Day tourism allowed tourists to enjoy sightseeing in the islands during the day and offered luxurious accommodation and service on board the ship anchoring near an island, as well as transportation to the islands.