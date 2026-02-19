Lakshadweep bans motor vehicles on Wednesdays to reduce pollution, residents criticise move

The administrators of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep have issued yet another controversial directive – this time banning the use of motor vehicles across the islands every Wednesday – adding to a growing list of orders that residents say are making daily life increasingly difficult in the remote archipelago. Lakshadweep islands does not have public transport apart from ferries.

From curbs on the sale and use of beef, closing down dairy farms and removing meat products from the menu of midday meals for schoolchildren, and even requiring 24 hours' notice to pluck coconuts from roadside trees, the administration has drawn repeated criticism for issuing arbitrary and impractical rules.

The latest circular, issued on February 17 by the Lakshadweep Administration Secretariat, will come into effect from February 25 onwards. Signed by District Collector and Secretary (General Administration & Protocol) R Giri Sankar IAS, the order designates every Wednesday as "No Vehicle Day" and applies to all motor vehicles across the islands.

According to the official notice, the administration said the measure is intended to promote better health among islanders by encouraging walking and cycling, and to reduce pollution caused by motor vehicle emissions.

Critics have described the directive as disconnected from the realities of island life, where motor vehicles play a critical role in transporting goods, accessing healthcare, and managing daily routines across the scattered island communities.

As on 2022-23, Lakshadweep has a total of 25,472 registered vehicles, which include 22,293 motorcycles and 1542 cars. Apart from them, the islands have also 15,37 registered three wheelers. The total number of vehicles on the road, however, is only 18,561.

While speaking to the TNM, Dr Muneer, a resident of Minicoy island in Lakshadweep said the rule feels useless because such decisions should be left to the people. “There are far more important problems in Lakshadweep that need immediate attention. Instead of solving them, the administration is introducing unnecessary rules. If this rule was implemented in a place like Delhi, it would have some meaning, but in Lakshadweep, it does not seem justified,” he said.

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Hamdulla Sayeed sent a letter to the collector asking to review the decision,

"The practical difficulties in implementing such an order are significant and cannot be overlooked. Parents depend on motor vehicles to drop their children to schools, and in the absence of transportation facilities, they will face serious hardship. Further, airlines, passenger ships, and High-Speed Crafts operate on fixed schedules and frequently arrive on Wednesdays. Passengers must travel between their homes and the airport or jetty and back. The restriction will cause considerable inconvenience, particularly to elderly persons, women, children, and those carrying luggage,’ he said in the letter, a report by On Manorama said.

The directive has exempted vehicles used by persons with disabilities, security services, and emergency medical purposes from the ban. Any violation of the rule will attract a fine of ₹500. The administration has asked all concerned departments and officials to ensure proper implementation of the order.