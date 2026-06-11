Kuwait shuts airspace, diverts flights after fresh Iranian attacks

Kuwait temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights to alternative airports early on Thursday, June 11, after fresh Iranian attacks prompted the activation of air defence systems and heightened concerns over the safety of civilian aviation in the Gulf.

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that the closure took effect at 4.50 am local time as a precautionary measure to safeguard air navigation and passenger safety. Authorities said flights were redirected in accordance with established operational procedures and that the airspace would be reopened once the security situation stabilises.

Several flights were reportedly seen circling outside Kuwaiti airspace before the closure was officially announced, after the country's military reported that its air defence systems were actively engaging incoming threats.

In a statement, Kuwaiti authorities said , “This measure comes in light of the state of Kuwait being subjected to sinful Iranian aggressions and the potential risks that may result from this on civil aviation traffic in the region.”

Kuwait's military said air defence units were intercepting missiles and drones after detecting “hostile” aerial targets. Residents were urged to follow official security instructions and rely only on authorised sources for information.

The latest disruption comes against the backdrop of a sharp escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had targeted US military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain following a second consecutive day of American strikes on Iranian military sites.

The closure also follows a series of attacks that have repeatedly affected Kuwait's aviation sector in recent months. Kuwait International Airport was directly hit during recent Iranian attacks, resulting in casualties and injuries. Kuwait had previously suspended air traffic during earlier missile attacks before reopening its airspace after security assessments deemed conditions safe.