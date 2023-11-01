Kuwait deports 2 Indian nurses over pro-Israel social media posts

Migrant workers had better be careful of what they say in their social media posts. Two Indian nurses, both from Kerala, are being deported by the Kuwait government because of their pro-Israel posts.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that one of the two had already been sent back, while the other had been served the deportation order.

"We have asked the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to give her all necessary assistance," the minister added.

He also said that the Union government planned to bring out a directive on social media posts applicable to all Indians abroad, to ensure that they followed the guidelines of the countries they were working in.