Kshama Sawant, other Seattle leaders call for action after cop mocks Kandula's death

Mumbai-born Kshama Sawant, a prominent Indian-origin Seattle council member, has called for an elected police accountability system after a recent bodycam video of a police officer mocking an Indian student's death by a police patrol vehicle in January sparked massive outrage.

The brief clip shows Seattle Police Officers’ Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer saying that 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula "had limited value" in a call with senior Mike Solan.

Sawant has called for an elected police accountability system after the incident.

"Working people need to demand an independent, public investigation into this outrage," she said in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Sawant said that the “so-called Office of Professional Accountability has singularly failed to hold Seattle Police accountable” in the past, noting that “cops overseeing cops will never work".

"We need independently elected community oversight with full powers over the police. But to win this, working people will need to organise independently of the Democratic Party," she wrote.

Sawant said that Auderer has been the subject of 18 investigations since 2014, and is involved in lawsuits costing the city over $1.7 million, with not one of them having resulted in him being fired, let alone facing legal consequences.

"He is far from an exception in police departments nationwide -- under both Democrats & Republicans -- which use excessive force with impunity, especially against the poor, those facing mental health challenges, women, and marginalised communities," she said in her post.

Some of the charges against Auderer include, harassing, illegally stopping and roughly arresting two Mexican migrants, sexually harassing an arrestee and beating a mentally ill man to the point of permanent brain damage.

Asking the Seattle Police Department to "fix the culture", Council member Tammy J. Morales called on Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz to take immediate action against Auderer's abhorrent comments'.