Kolkata rape-murder: IMA calls 24-hour nationwide medical shutdown on Aug 17

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Thursday, August 15, declared a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of medical services starting 6 am on Saturday (August 17) till 6 am on Sunday (August 18) in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The withdrawal of services will affect non-essential medical services, including routine OPDs and elective surgeries. However, essential services, including casualty departments, will continue to function normally.

In a statement issued by its National President RV Asokan, the IMA expressed its concerns over the handling of the case by the medical college authorities and the Kolkata Police, leading to protests by the medical fraternity across the country.

"Subsequent to the brutal crime at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day, the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday for 24 hours. All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors," the statement read.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court asked the state police to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while expressing discontent with the probe conducted so far, the IMA said.