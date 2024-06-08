Kerala’s Kitchen Treasures finds the recipe for sales boost: It’s AI

Intergrow Brands, the company behind Kerala’s renowned spice brand Kitchen Treasures, is using artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise its sales strategy. In a bid to boost customer outreach, Intergrow has partnered with AI consultancy Datadivr.

Intergrow has said that while India’s food industry is booming, projected to reach $220 billion by 2025, a major hurdle they faced was in identifying the most promising stores to visit and increasing the visibility of their vast product portfolio amidst busy schedules. This is where Datadivr came to be of help. The AI consultancy built and trained machine learning models that, combined with Intergrow’s expertise, optimised sales routes and recommended underrepresented products for the Kerala sales force. This has resulted in a substantial increase in efficiency and productivity, Intergrow said.

The firm added that the AI solution not only boosted sales but also simplified life for the sales team. By intelligently categorising stores, the system reduced unnecessary visits while maintaining optimal results, leading to manageable routes and happier salespeople.

“We went from covering 50+ outlets inefficiently to effectively covering all stores over multiple days,” said Ashok Mani, CEO of Intergrow Brands. “This increased sales without impacting service levels. Doing this manually would have been impossible; Datadivr's AI tools made it possible in months.” The brand has announced that it will join hands with Datadivr, which will focus on data-driven ROI, and leverage AI for further growth.

Intergrow Brands is a subsidiary of Synthite, which is the world's largest producer of value-added spices. With their Kitchen Treasures brand, it has now become the second-largest player in Kerala's packaged spices market. Datadivr provides end-to-end services to food and life science companies to architect, deploy, and support machine learning and data analytics.