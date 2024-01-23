Kerala film institute students screen Ram Ke Naam despite RSS protest

A screening of Anand Patwardhan’s 1992-documentary Ram Ke Naam (In the name of God) by students of the KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science & Arts (KRNNIVSA) outside the college campus in Kerala’s Kottayam district on January 22 was blocked, allegedly, by members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The screening, which was organised as a mark of protest against the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram temple, was later carried out inside the college premises after a delay of one hour.

A video posted on the official Instagram page of KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts Students’ body shows people verbally abusing the students in the presence of police personnel. The students said due permission was taken by them to conduct the screening.