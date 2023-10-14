Karnataka: Kumaraswamy questions Cong govt over seizure of Rs 42 cr in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has questioned the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state over the seizure of Rs 42 crore in cash at a flat here.

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader claimed that the cash was collected from contractors as "commission" immediately after the release of Rs 650 crore pending dues to them. He also claimed that the seized money was headed to poll-bound Telangana.

"Immediately after the announcement of assembly elections in five states, the money gets staked up in boxes in the state. That too, under the cot. How is this sinful money collected? These questions need answers," Kumaraswamy said.