Kangana Ranaut allegedly slapped by CISF guard at Chandigarh airport

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by CISF personnel at the Chandigarh airport on Thursday, June 6. The newly elected MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency was at the airport to travel to New Delhi, when the alleged incident took place.

As per reports, Kangana was heading to the boarding gate following her security check, when she was slapped by a CISF personnel, who has been identified as LCT Kulwinder Kaur. While the exact reason as to what provoked the attack is unclear, reports claim that Kaur was upset with the actor's remarks with regard to farmers’ protests. Kangana had drawn widespread flak in 2021 for calling the Kisan Morcha a “Khalistani movement” in a social media post. An FIR had been registered against her at the time by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) among others.