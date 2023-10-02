Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech which is shameful: Musk

Musk reacted, “Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful.” When one of his followers posted that Trudeau should change his name to "Falsedeau", the tech billionaire reacted with a crying face emoji.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India’s diplomatic row with Canada was discussed in his meeting with top US officials -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan -- and he gave them both an exhaustive account of India’s case, which included its assessment of "a very permissive Canadian attitude towards terrorists”.

The US has been supportive of Canada’s allegation that India was behind the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. The US has publicly and privately urged India to cooperate with the investigation.