Just 1 MLA in 30 years: Manipur won’t swing the Mizoram election, but will hurt the BJP

He added, “Allying with them still after a new election would be offensive in itself. For example, if Mizoram considers us their kin, then the least kin would expect from one another is not to ally with people who have not provided peace or a solution for half a year – and probably much, much longer.”

Vidya, 23, a Meitei student in Delhi, said she was not surprised the Manipur conflict is a poll issue in Mizoram.

“Even in Manipur, most Meiteis are very angry with the BJP,” she said. “The Manipur conflict probably will affect Mizoram politics too. Some BJP leaders quit the party because of the Manipur conflict even outside the Northeast, or at least they claim that was the reason. And yes, there are BJP supporters too, but it’s mostly because of the conflict. At the same time there are people who feel that if the blame is only put on the government, the perpetrators of the violence won’t be held accountable.”

Judson KT Zephatha, a resident of Siaha district and a former student leader, does not think the “impact” of the Manipur conflict is seen in Siaha district areas, even though the opposition often brings it up.

“Our people empathise with the people of Manipur and have done a lot of charity for them,” he said. “But it is not a priority as a poll issue and may not have a big weightage on their decision-making.”