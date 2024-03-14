Journalists Greeshma Kuthar, Ritika Chopra win Chameli Devi Jain Award

Greeshma Kuthar, an independent journalist and an advocate from Tamil Nadu has extensively covered the violence in Manipur, which broke out in May 2023. At least 175 people were officially declared dead and more than 60,000 were displaced in the ethnic conflict. She has also written extensively on the institutionalisation of Hindutva.

Ritika Chopra has been a journalist for the past 17 years and has been reporting widely on politics and government policy. Currently, she is the Chief of National Bureau (Govt) and National Education Editor with The Indian Express. She has received the Vienna-based International Press Institute's India Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2022 and the Laadli Media Award in 2018.