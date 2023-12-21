Journalist Tavleen Singh faces flak on X with #Not_Your_Dalit_Tavleen

Several people flooded social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) with pictures of expensive gadgets, plane tickets from their travels, educational qualifications, and books, among other things accompanied by the hashtag ‘not your Dalit Tavleen. This barrage of posts were shared in response to a comment made by writer-journalist Tavleen Singh.

Singh, known for her controversial views, had recently shared a picture of a young child with a grimey face and worn out clothes with the caption: “This photo exhibition at the Habitat Centre in Delhi makes a better case for the Dalits than so-called Dalit scholars and sympathisers have made recently.” She was taking an apparent dig at the Dalits who were offended by her recent column in the Indian Express titled Time to End Reservations. In this article, she argued for ending caste-based reservations in education institutions and government jobs. Her article drew a lot of flak from anticaste activists, and particularly from Dalits. Some even demanded her arrest.

The picture in the controversial post also came with a description that the subject of the picture, “six-year-old Munni, struggles to breathe hazardous air mixed with pollutants like sulphur dioxide and methane.”