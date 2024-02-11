Journalist Sagarika Ghose announced as TMC Rajya Sabha candidate

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday, February 11, has announced journalist Sagarika Ghose as one of the four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The other candidates are the party’s national spokesperson Sushmita Dev, MP Nadimul Haque and former MP Mamata Bala Thakur.

Sagarika Ghose is a senior journalist who has previously worked with The Times of India, Outlook and other publications. She was an anchor on BBC World and CNN News 18 for years. Her book titled Indira Gandhi, Indira: India's Most Powerful Prime Minister released a few years ago. Her second book, a biography of former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was released in 2022. Sagarika Ghose who is married to journalist Rajdeep Sardessai currently works as a consulting Editor with Times of India.

“We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian,” the party said in its official announcement.