Journalist Mahesh Langa denied bail in alleged 'GST fraud' case

Journalist Mahesh Langa has been denied bail by a court in Ahmedabad in connection with a goods and services tax (GST) fraud case. The court deemed the alleged offense serious, emphasizing its impact on the national economy.

Additional Sessions Judge Hemangkumar Girishkumar Pandya, who heard the case on Monday, November 18, stated the allegations against him that Langa fraudulently obtained GST credit of Rs 6,61,416 and, as a result, is not eligible for bail. The judge highlighted the severity of economic offenses, stating that they "constitute a class apart" and require a distinct approach to bail decisions.

The judge emphasized the far-reaching consequences of such crimes, noting their negative impact on the country's development and the recent rise in white-collar crimes.

Langa has been in custody since October following a complaint filed with the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on October 7 by the Central GST. On October 23, Gandhinagar police registered a second FIR against him after recovering documents related to the Gujarat Maritime Board.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has named a shell company, Dhruvi Enterprises, and 12 other associated companies in the October 7 FIR. The investigation by the Ahmedabad Police has revealed that these companies allegedly used forged bills to claim input tax credits fraudulently, thereby evading GST dues. The DGGI report also indicates the use of similar credentials, such as mobile numbers and PAN cards, to create approximately 220 other suspected shell companies.

Langa has been reporting on Gujarat for the last two decades and has reported on politics and public issues such as unemployment.