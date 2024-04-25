‘Jobs, water crisis, NREGA wages’: What’s on the mind of Rajasthan’s tribal women voters?

In Banswara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress manifesto talks about taking stock of “the gold of mothers and sisters” and distributing it among “infiltrators”. But the Congress has denied his claims, called his remarks “hate speech”, and added that the party’s manifesto only talks about social justice.

While a war of words ensues, what are the real issues on the ground for women in Rajasthan? Newslaundry spoke to voters in Banswara and Dungarpur.

Suryakantha, 18, a first-time voter, will keep rozgaar, or employment, in mind when Rajasthan’s backward tribal district of Banswara, along with 88 other constituencies, votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

The first-year BA student’s parents haul bricks in Gujarat, while she takes care of her two siblings and a small piece of agricultural land, singularly responsible for walking long distances to fetch water. But Suryakantha’s family is only one of the many facing this predicament.

Without adequate employment opportunities in Banswara and its neighbouring Dungarpur, locals – including thousands of women – are forced to migrate to Gujarat for work. The two districts record some of the highest rates of female workforce participation in the state. Several of them asked Newslaundry why the government isn’t setting up industries here.

Since governments depend on their high voter turn-out, the women asserted that they matter in the ongoing elections.

But making their votes count was a long drawn-out quest.

In 1951-52, around 28 lakh women voters registered themselves by their relationship with their patriarch, and not by their names. In 1962, the gender gap was huge at 16.7 percentage points. Cut to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls , female voter turnout of 67.18 percent, for the first time, exceeded that of male voters at 67.02 percent. The trend is likely to continue with more than 47.2 crore women registered as voters in the current Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP and Congress manifestos, cognizant of this data, tried to woo women voters by promising women-centric schemes – from the BJP’s vow to expand the Lakhpati Didi scheme and Congress’s Rs 1 lakh in cash for each poor family per year.

On April 15, about 50 first time voters – most of them women – gathered at Swami Mama Baleshwar Dayal Govt PG College in Banswara’s Kushalgarh tehsil for a poll awareness campaign. Members of civil society groups and college representatives asked the students to “make the right choice”, also emphasising on the greater role for women in elections.

Similar to Suryakantha, many of these voters emphasised on the need for skill development centres and employment opportunities.

Her senior Kopila Yadav, whose parents also work in Gujarat, leaving her two younger siblings in her care, said, “There should be skill development training centres so that women could earn their livelihood here.”