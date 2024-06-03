JioCinema skips Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’s episode critical of Modi

The latest episode of John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight titled Indian Elections, Trump & Red Lobster – which is critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not been aired yet by HBO’s official streaming partner JioCinema as on Monday, June 3. Viacom18, controlled by Reliance Industries, had signed a deal with Warner Bros to stream popular HBO shows and movies through JioCinema. It is to note that the results of the Lok Sabha elections would be announced on Tuesday, June 4.

The 13th episode of the talk show was posted on YouTube on June 2 but has not been made available in India yet. It will be made public on June 6. This is due to HBO changing its policy of uploading full episodes from the show on YouTube, a day after it was aired, to increase subscriptions. Instead, the show will be made available on YouTube only on Thursdays.

However, since Viacom 18 has struck a deal with Warner Bros, it can be readily seen through JioCinema in India. But the last uploaded video of the talk show, titled Corn, was aired on May 19, and the new episode is yet to be uploaded.